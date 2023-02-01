Mary Ann Kelley, 88, of Jewett, Missouri, died Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born May 17, 1934, to Illa and Howard King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lyvene Kelley; son Randall Gene Kelley; and best friend Jo Alliston.

She will be missed by her son Roger Kelley of Jewett; grandchildren Randy Kelley of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Rebeka Kelley of Malden, Missouri; great-grandson Jace Peter "JP" Kelley; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary worked as an envelope machine supervisor for Forest Park Envelope. A lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Mary also enjoyed country music, especially songs by her favorites, George Jones and Elvis Presley. Her happiest times were spent with her family and friends.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Kelley Family Cemetery (11378 Hwy. C, Annapolis, Missouri) with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter, 9370 Olive Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63132.