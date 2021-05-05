Mary Ann Neville, 86, of St. Louis, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hawthorne Place in St. Louis. She was born December 4, 1934, in St. Louis to Dr. and Mrs. Felix A. Koetting.
Mary graduated from Visitation Academy, and married the love of her life, James Martin Neville Sr., May 22, 1954. He preceded her in death.
Mary was also preceded in death by her parents Felix and Cecelia (nee Wuertz) Koetting; brothers Bob and Jim Koetting; and grandson James Neville III.
Survivors include children Connie Klein (Jerry), Sue Rakel (Steve), James Neville, Jr., Nan Goodman (Greg), and Dan Neville Sr. (Bev); 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and several in-laws, nieces nephews; and friends.
Mary served as a Girl Scout Leader for several years and belonged to the Parish Council for St. Mary Magdalen (Brentwood.)
After retiring from McDonald’s, Mary and Jim moved to Deer Run Lake near Fredericktown. There they volunteered for the Madison County Food Bank, and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. Mary enjoyed gardening, bird watching, music, live theater, reading, cooking, writing a family newspaper, traveling, playing cards and she always loved a good joke.
Mary chose to donate her body to St. Louis University’s School of Medicine. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of one’s choice.
