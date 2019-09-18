{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Mary Anna Sumpter, 96, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born July 21, 1923 in Diehlstadt, Missouri, daughter of Ben and Mabel Simmons Lynch.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters, three brothers, and six sisters.

Survivors include her son Leonard Edward Gipson of Fredericktown and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Liley Funeral Home in Patton with funeral service following at 11 a.m., in the chapel with Pastor Randy Shrum officiating. Interment will take place in the Whitener Cemetery near Marquand.

