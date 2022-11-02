Mary Elizabeth Barron, 92, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was born June 25, 1930, in Manleyville, Tennessee, the daughter of William Marvin Vaughan and Truma Elizabeth (Calhoun) Vaughan.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Wade Barron whom she married September 19, 1948, in Dyer Tennesse; her brothers William "Bill" and Hugh Vaughan; sister-in-law Violet Vaughan; sister Martha McCord; brother-in-law James McCord; and son-in-law Charles "Chuck" Carleton.

Mary is survived by her sister-in-law Margie Vaughan; sons John Michael (Cindi) Barron, Robert (Frances) Barron; daughters Jane Carleton, Mary (Ronnie) Moyers, and Julie (Joe) Pritchett; grandchildren Emilie Hughes, Desiree Bledsoe, Robert (Sarah) Barron, Shirley Barron, Faith McKinney, Carolyn Carleton, Charlie Carleton, Hunter Barron, Trevor Barron, Amy (Corey) Hoover, Ashley (Ryan) Jackson, Allison (Mikey) Underwood; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; godchild Laura Rehn Hinkle; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary worked as a church secretary at Fredericktown United Methodist Church before being employed as the payroll supervisor for the Fredericktown R-1 School District. She retired after 32 years of service.

Mary was a member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church for more than 65 years. She was an active member of her Sunday School class and served on the church council board for many years. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Eta Eta chapter.

Mary had a passion for music and enjoyed playing the organ and piano at church for many years. Her talent was admired by many who had the opportunity to listen to her play. She would play at church, nursing homes, community events, and for family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing games, cooking, shopping, playing golf, watching football, and an occasional trip to the casino. Mary always took pride in looking her Sunday best. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fredericktown United Methodist Church.