Obits

Mary J. Ferguson, 79, died August 23, 2019 at her residence in Marquand. She was born September 11, 1939 in St. Louis, the daughter of Michael and Mary Elizabeth (Wills) Tettamble.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ben J. Ferguson Jr. whom she married September 26, 1959 in St. Louis; and brother Jim Roberts.

Mary is survived by son Ben Ferguson III and wife Linda; brothers Michael Tettamble (Joan), Tom Tettamble (MaryLou) and David Tettamble (Joyce) all of St. Louis; grandchildren Elizabeth and Chad Kiefer of Sedgewickville, Missouri and Joe Ferguson (Julie Yamnitz) of Marquand.

Mary was a member St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, going to wineries with family and friends, shopping, and sitting on the front porch enjoying the outdoors.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father John Braun officiating. Interment will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

