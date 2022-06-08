Mary Jo McMillian, 71, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born September 17, 1950, in Fredericktown to Lester Eugene and Adell Harris (Taplek) McMillian.

In addition to her parents, Ms. McMillian was preceded in death by brother James McMillian and sisters Ruby Strauss, Judy Bollinger, and Vivian Todd.

She is survived by brothers Robert “Bob” McMillian of Fredericktown, Willard (Tina) McMillian and Lester (Evelyn) McMillian both of St. Charles, Missouri and Jimmy McMillian of St. Peters, Missouri; sisters Linda Mungle of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Betty Nance of Doniphan, Missouri and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mary Jo was a ward clerk at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and working puzzles.

Funeral services were Monday, June 6, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Lester McMillian officiating. Interment was at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Patton, Missouri.