Mary Lou Ward, 87, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 22, 1933 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Edward and Alta (Head) Davidson.
On August 25, 1950 in Poplar Bluff she married Charles Ray Ward. He preceded her in death. Also preceding Mrs. Ward in death were son David Ward; grandson Cody Fraser; and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include sons & daughters-in-law Dennis and Kim Ward of Fredericktown and Mike and Tammy Ward also of Fredericktown; daughters and sons-in-law Marilyn and Don Wallis of Omaha, Arkansas, Susan and Benny Vaughn of Fredericktown, Sharon and Petie Burr of Bonne Terre, Missouri and Paula and Alvin Thomure of Fredericktown; brother Charlie Davidson of Rochelle, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren
Mary was a homemaker. She loved taking care of her family. She was also a cook for Mine La Motte School and nursing homes. She enjoyed working with crafts, sewing and gardening and going to church where she was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be at the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.