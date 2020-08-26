× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Lou Ward, 87, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 22, 1933 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Edward and Alta (Head) Davidson.

On August 25, 1950 in Poplar Bluff she married Charles Ray Ward. He preceded her in death. Also preceding Mrs. Ward in death were son David Ward; grandson Cody Fraser; and seven brothers and sisters.

Survivors include sons & daughters-in-law Dennis and Kim Ward of Fredericktown and Mike and Tammy Ward also of Fredericktown; daughters and sons-in-law Marilyn and Don Wallis of Omaha, Arkansas, Susan and Benny Vaughn of Fredericktown, Sharon and Petie Burr of Bonne Terre, Missouri and Paula and Alvin Thomure of Fredericktown; brother Charlie Davidson of Rochelle, Illinois; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren

Mary was a homemaker. She loved taking care of her family. She was also a cook for Mine La Motte School and nursing homes. She enjoyed working with crafts, sewing and gardening and going to church where she was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be at the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

