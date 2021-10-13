Mary Louise “Betty” Cluck, 86, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born October 14, 1934, in Fredericktown, a daughter of William and Bertha Elizabeth (Baldridge) Kinney.

In 1950 she married Bernard L. Tinsley. He preceded her in death July 10, 1981. In 1983 she married Jimmy Cluck who died in 1991. Also preceding Mrs. Cluck were her parents; daughters Vickey Kennon and Kathy Robbins; sons Dale and Mike Tinsley; sisters Brenda Hoover and Connie Sidebottom; and brothers Billy Kinney and Gene Barnes.

Survivors include children Billy Tinsley and wife Pam of Fredericktown and Karen Stafford and husband Jimmy also of Fredericktown; brothers Jimmy Ray Stumbaugh and wife Paulette of Fredericktown and David Kinney and wife Barb of Highland Ranch, Colorado; sister Sherry Exum of Denver, Colorado; eleven grandchildren; thirty-nine great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren.

Betty was a sewing machine operator for Tinnin Manufacturing Company in Fredericktown and Builtwell Manufacturing in Farmington. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, taking care of family and sitting down to watch her soap operas. She had attended Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Visitation and funeral services were Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Bro. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was in Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown.

