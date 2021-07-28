 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Louise Mays Parker
0 comments

Mary Louise Mays Parker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Mary Louise Mays Parker, 88, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi. She was born February 13, 1933 at Surridge, Arkansas, daughter of James Lawson and Essie Louise Riggs Mays.

In addition to her parents; Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clarence Parker whom she married April 3, 1953; son Don Parker; and sister Sue Ella Wilkins.

Survivors include daughters, Jackie Allmond (Ernie) of Aberdeen, Mississippi and Denise Traw (Jerry) Troy, Missouri; son, Jim Parker (Stephanie) of St. Charles, Missouri; brother, Walter Mays (Martha) of Beverly, Ohio; grandchildren, Bryan Traw (Katie), Vickie Allmond Beasley (Chuck), Jinnie Allmond Brown (Roman), Adam Traw (Kristen), Sam Allmond (Laura), Samantha Allgood Hendrix (Brandon), Jessica Parker and Janet Parker; 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

After their wedding, Mr. and Mrs. Parker headed to St. Louis, where Mary would find a fulfilling career in the medical field as a surgical technician at St. Johns Mercy Medical. Upon retirement she and Jack would settle in Fredericktown. They enjoyed their years and many friends here.

For the last eight years, Mary lived in Aberdeen, where she attended Aberdeen Church of Christ. During her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing. She was deeply devoted and showed great love to her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She absolutely loved to play board games, cards and dominos with the grands.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will follow, at Follis & Sons.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News