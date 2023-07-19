Mary Lucille Humiston, 70, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born May 18, 1953, the daughter of Clarence and Zola Matthews and Wilburn Lindsey.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law Michael Lee and Debbie Lindsey; and niece and nephew Jeremy W. Lindsey and Kathy Jo Lindsey.

Mary is survived by brothers Robert (Regina) Lindsey, Danny Lindsey, Russell (Rita) Matthews, and David (Deana) Matthews; sisters Beverly Lindsey and Wilma Matthews; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mary was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and caring for her patients through her career as a registered nurse.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.