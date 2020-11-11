Mary Luster Bowman, 82, died Saturday, October 31, in St. Louis. She was born October 31, 1938 in Middleburg, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Molly (Drye) Luster.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Victor Billy Bowman; sisters Laurie Hixon, Lois Johnson, brothers Billy Luster and Jim Luster; and son-in-law Ronald Sheppard.

Mary is survived by sons Daniel Ray Bowman of St. Louis and Robert Martin "Marty" (Brenda) Bowman Jr. of Wichita, Kansas.; daughters Mary Colleen Bowman Berra (Jim) of Barnhart, Missouri, Deborah Mae Bowman Rugenski (Jim) of Dearborn, Michigan, and Evelyn Ann Bowman Sheppard Weaver (John) of Troy, Missouri; brothers Joe Luster (Melanie) of Sabina, Ohio and Lewis Luster (Patty) of Sabina, Ohio; sisters Naomi Silcott (Bob) of Seaman, Ohio and Marie Lanham (PD) of Middleburg, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wentzville, Missouri. She enjoyed being with family her dog “Beans” and sports.

Funeral services were Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Danny Bowman officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery.

