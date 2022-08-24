Mary M. (Elser) Belken, 51, of Farmington, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1970, in Farmington to the late John Elser and Dorothy (Peters) McDowell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Keith McDowell.

Mary is survived by her husband of 33 years Timothy Belken; children Jonathon Belken of Farmington, Kristopher (Sarah) Belken of Fredericktown, Megann (Brandon) Maurer of Farmington, and Dalton Belken of Farmington; grandchildren Abner Belken and Maxton Maurer; siblings John (Susan) Elser of Wildwood, Julianna (Timothy) Berghaus of Farmington, and Karen (Bob King) McDowell-Veach of Farmington; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and her special canine companion, "Toto."

Mary was a member of Mine La Motte Free Will Baptist Church. She was a talented quilter and was a member of Threads of Friendship Quilters Guild. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, canning, and murder mystery TV shows, but most of all she loved spending time with her grand babies. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, August 24, 2022 until time of service at 7 p.m., at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Kristopher Belken.