Mary Sue Stacy, 92, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Farmington. She was born March 26, 1929 in Hiram, Missouri to James Richard and Essie (Costephens) Sanders.

She was united in marriage to John Ward April 4, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1960. September 29, 1974, she married Everett Stacy. He preceded her August 30, 1992.

In addition to her parents and husbands Mrs. Stacy was preceded in death by brothers James Sanders, Jim “Buck” Sanders and Gene Sanders; and sisters Betty Faulkner, Barbara Sanders and Dorothy Gillespie.

Survivors include sons Jerry (Gloria) Ward Sr. and Johnny Ward; daughters Geraldine (Kevin) Dawson, Delores “Lois” (Mike) Kaufmann and Betty Hahn; brothers Donald (Danelle) Sanders, Perry Barker, and Stanley Sanders; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a homemaker. She enjoyed collecting knick knacks, going to yard sales and thrift stores. She loved life and loved the Lord, but above all she loved her family.

Funeral services were Friday, February 18, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastors Ray Jarvis and Jim Odle officiating. Interment was at the New Prospect Cemetery in Silva, Missouri.

