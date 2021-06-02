Mary Sylvena Snyder, 95, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born January 27, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Marcella (Faircloth) Hale.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband the Rev. W.D. “Bud” Snyder whom she married July 31, 1948 in Fredericktown; sister Kathryn King; and niece Libby King.

Mary is survived by her daughter Ellen (Steve) Dees of Marquand; grandchildren Jason (Jennifer) Dees and Sarah (Daniel) Lichtenegger, both of Marquand; great grandchild Joel Dees, Justin Dees, Jenson Dees, Amalia Lichtenegger, Linna Lichtenegger and Elissa Lichtenegger, all of Marquand.

Mary was a member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Bryan Schaefer officiating.

