Mattie Faye Shepherd
Mattie Faye Shepherd, nee Persell, 79, of Silva, Missouri, died Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was born Saturday, February 21, 1942 in Athens, Alabama to Verlan and Amanda (Cochran) Persell. 

Mrs. Shepherd was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Galen Shepherd; her parents; sister Sarah White; daughter Brenda Ottensmeyer; and grandson Eli Shepherd.

Survivors include her children Roger (Maria) Shepherd, Janet (Mark) Drake, and Becky (Greg) Meintz; son-in-law Rich (Margie) Ottensmeyer; siblings Eugene (Janice) Persell, Foy (Janice) Persell, Bobby Joe (Elaine) Persell, Mary Alice (late JL) Lomax, Jo Anne (Wade) Green, Margaret Green and Janie (Kenneth) Burkett; grandchildren Ryan (Christy) Ottensmeyer, Sara Ottensmeyer, and Aaron Suerman, Allison (Mike) Hoffman, Anna (DJ) McCoombe, Madison Drake, Nick Huber, Carley Huber and Derek Gibson, Ashley (Colten) Mason, Amber Gonz, Christy (Joey) Orf, James (Jenna) Meintz and Dalton (Emily) Meintz; great grandchildren Aiden, Eli, Elenanor, Parker, Sloan, Vera, Tula, Owen, Jason, Miranda, Brooke, Jessica, Charli, Walter, Annah, Carter, Clara and Cason; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mattie accepted the Lord early in life. She loved going to church and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening, crossword puzzles, singing and rapping, bowling and anything outdoors. Her family meant the world to her. She was selfless, caring and always there for loved ones. Her only dislike was having the back of her leg tickled to make her think it was a snake.

Funeral services were Friday, October 15, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

