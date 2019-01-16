Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Maxine C. Moore, 95, died January 9, 2019 at Fredericktown. She was born June 3, 1923 in Madison County, the daughter of John and Nora (Peterman) Wengler.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ray H. Moore whom she married June 17, 1944 at Clay County, Arkansas; siblings Floyd Wengler, Earl Wengler, Everett Wengler, Marie Lee, Glen Wengler, Ruth Shelton, Clyde Wengler, Glenda Rehkop, Thelma Wengler; and son-in-law Dallas Dowd.

Maxine is survived by her children Betty Dowd, Gary (Lorraine) Moore, Lindell (Brenda) Moore, Wendell (Mindy) Moore; sister Betty Wagganer; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Maxine was of the Southern Baptist Faith and was a member of Fredericktown First Baptist Church. She loved being a Pastor’s wife, and enjoyed gardening, canning, and spending time with her family and friends.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Johnson and the Rev. Bill Jetton officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Maxine C. Moore
