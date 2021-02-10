 Skip to main content
Maxine Delora Rogers
Obits

Maxine Delora Rogers, 93, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born July 23, 1927 to Herbert and Mamie (McDuffey) Ellis.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Vernon “Sport” Rogers, her parents, four brothers and one sister.

Maxine is survived by sons Dennis (Michelle) Rogers and Victor Rogers; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Maxine was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with family and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, February 5, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

