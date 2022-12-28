Maxine M. McFarland, 88, died Sunday, December 18, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born December 4, 1934, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the daughter of Albert and Alline (Hengst) Pierce.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles McFarland whom she married September 19, 1954 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; daughter Linda Karnes; and sister Marion Leuder.

Maxine is survived by son Dave (Becky) McFarland; daughters Brenda (Roy) Edmonds, Bonnie (Steve) McElroy and Carol (Clarence) Lefler; brother Roger (Sharon) Pierce; sister Shirley (Lewis) McNeeley; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Maxine was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed crafting, camping club and quilting.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment was at Twin Oaks Cemetery.