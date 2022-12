May Pearl Canter, 75, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born August 1, 1947, in St. Louis, to Benjamin Wesley and Daisy Pearl (Snodgrass) Shelton.

She married Jerry Canter who preceded her in death. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Canter was preceded by seven brothers and five sisters.

Survivors include brother Wesley Joseph Shelton of Fredericktown and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

May was a machine operator at Brisco Meyers Pharmaceutical in St. Louis and later in North Carolina. She loved animals, especially her dog “Nicki."

A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022, at Antioch Cemetery near Fredericktown.