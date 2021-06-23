Melba Jean England, 91, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 in De Soto, Missouri. She was born March 26, 1930 in Sabula, Missouri, a daughter of Neal and Maudie Reed Huff.

She married Joseph Edward "Doc" England June 26, 1944. He preceded her in death in 2011.

Mrs. England was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter Wilma Thomure; and brothers Johnny and Archie Huff.

Survivors include daughter Sherry Pruett of Fredericktown; four grandchildren, two nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Melba loved to ride her horses and go camping with her husband after their retirement. She was a member of God's Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 18, at the Annapolis Cemetery.

