Melba Mae Schanda, 65, died April 5, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born June 16, 1956, in St. Louis, the daughter of Lewis August and Georgia Faye (Hinkle) Schanda.

Melba was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Carey.

Melba is survived by her brother William Schanda and four nephews, Porcius Schanda, Billy (Becca) Schanda, Silver Schanda, and Ace Schanda; four great-nephews; and one great niece.

Melba attended Joy Church in Jackson, Missouri. She loved her family, and her dog "Chance."

Graveside services were Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in rural Madison County with Nelma Williams officiating.