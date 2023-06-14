Melvin “Gene” Holliday, 79, died Monday, June 5, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born June 13, 1943, in Fredericktown the son of Frank Holliday and Ruby Genevieve (Halpin) Holliday.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife Nelda (Ferguson) Holliday whom he married June 5, 2001, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee; children Jerry Holliday (Holly), Matthew Hamblin, Jordan Holliday-Hester (Jason), Emily Caldwell (Nathan); siblings Talmadge Holliday, Gerald Holliday and Wanda “Clovis” Scott; ten grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.

Gene enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing guitar and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.