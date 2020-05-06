Merle Allen, 79

In 1965 he went to work for General Tire and Rubber Company in Mayfield, Kentucky where he was a Final Finish Inspector. He retired after 32 years of service in 1997. He also ventured out and went into the beekeeping business in which he produced and sold honey back in the 1970s on his label. He also was into acrylic rock clock making as well at that time.

Merle will always be remembered mostly for his faith in Jesus Christ and his knowledge of the Bible. He enjoyed listening to Gospel Quartets and the preaching of Billy Graham. He was a history buff and traveled all over the United States to visit historical sites along with many places of interest.

Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Allen family had a private graveside service as required by Kentucky and Tennessee guidelines. Arrangements were handled by Hornbeak Funeral Chapel, in Fulton.

To plant a tree in memory of Merle Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

