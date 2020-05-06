You are the owner of this article.
Merle Allen, 79, of South Fulton, Tennessee died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was born February 12, 1941, in Marion County, Illinois in the village of Tonti , the son of William N. and Ruby (O'Brien) Allen.

On June 12, 1964, Mr. Allen married Judith Davis, daughter of Leon and Anna (Garrison) Davis. They would have soon celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Barbara Tidwell and Mary Olive; and brothers Duane Allen, Charles "JR" Allen and Donald Allen.

Merle is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith (Davis) Allen of South Fulton; daughter Beverly Berry of Wilmington, North Carolina; son Brian Allen (Adriana) of South Fulton; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers Harold (Janet) Allen of Odessa, Texas and George (Elaine) Allen of South Fulton; sisters Lora (Patrick) James of South Fulton and Rose (Royce) Oliver of Fulton, Kentucky.

Merle was raised in Fredericktown, a town that he dearly missed and visited quite often. He graduated from Marquand High School in 1960 and soon after joined the Missouri Army National Guard in which he received an honorable discharge. In 1962 his entire family moved to South Fulton and his parents eventually established Allen's Fireworks a business that operated many years on the Fulton/Martin Highway. 

In 1965 he went to work for General Tire and Rubber Company in Mayfield, Kentucky where he was a Final Finish Inspector. He retired after 32 years of service in 1997. He also ventured out and went into the beekeeping business in which he produced and sold honey back in the 1970s on his label. He also was into acrylic rock clock making as well at that time.

Merle will always be remembered mostly for his faith in Jesus Christ and his knowledge of the Bible. He enjoyed listening to Gospel Quartets and the preaching of Billy Graham. He was a history buff and traveled all over the United States to visit historical sites along with many places of interest.

Due to the current events surrounding the viral pandemic of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Allen family had a private graveside service as required by Kentucky and Tennessee guidelines. Arrangements were handled by Hornbeak Funeral Chapel, in Fulton.

hornbeakfuneralchapel.com

