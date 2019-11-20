{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Alan Griffon, 48, of Farmington, died Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Community Manor Care Center in Farmington. He was born February 11, 1971, a son of John Michael and Linda Kay (Tinnin) Griffon.

Michael was married to Paula Denise Baxter who survives in Farmington. Other survivors include his parents, John Griffon and Linda Griffon, both of Farmington; son Brandon Griffon of Farmington; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Griffon enjoyed art, wrestling, and playing guitar. Michael had been manager of McDonalds until his health forced him into early retirement. He decided to be a body donor hoping he could somehow be of help to others in the future.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

