Michael Alan McClellan Jr., 53, died Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was born August 17, 1967 in Fredericktown, the son of Michael Sr. and Alta McClellan.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brother Matthew McClellan; grandparents Floyd and Vera Pogue, Lavon (Buck) McClellan, Mary Sprouse, and father-in-law Alvin Ray McWilliams.

Michael is survived by his wife Melanie whom he married March 18, 1999 in Fredericktown; sons Justin (Danyelle) McClellan, Austin McClellan, Coby (Heather) McWilliams, and Jordon (Ashley) McWilliams; daughter Kayla (Darrell) Arnold; sister Michelle (Kevin) Hovis; mother-in-law Joan McWilliams; and grandchildren Riley McWilliams, Lane McWilliams, Chase McWilliams, Tristian McClellan, Keegan McClellan, Lane McClellan, Caden Layton, Carson McClellan, Kaylee Arnold, Doniven Arnold, Kiera Arnold, Landon McWilliams, Logan McWilliams, Jace McWilliams and Abi Jones.

Michael was of the Baptist Faith and was a Trucker and enjoyed being with family at the lake.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Richard Sikes and the Rev. Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was held in Oak Grove Cemetery.

