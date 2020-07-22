You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Michael David Oakley
0 comments

Michael David Oakley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Michael David Oakley, 61, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Farmington. He was born October 3, 1958 in Watervliet, Michigan, the son of Robert Earl and Mae Oakley.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Alan Oakley.

Michael is survived by spouse Angeline Knighten; children Michael Oakley, Brian Oakley, David Lee Oakley, Danny Earl Oakley, Gary Alan Oakley, Steven Oakley and Destiny Oakley; brother Robert Oakley; sisters Sue Oakley, Linda Oakley and Kathy Oakley; grandchildren Lillith Parsons, Alisha Parsons, Gant Parsons, Dominick Oakley and Vincent Oakley.

Michael was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed baseball and spending time with family.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Oakley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News