Michael Douglas Taft

Obits

Michael Douglas Taft, 16, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington. He was born June 28, 2005, in Rolla, Missouri to Scott Dean and Crystal Marie (Parsons) Taft who survive in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include brothers Cody Taft of Rolla and Justin Taft and Jacob Taft, both of St. James, Missouri; paternal grandfather Arthur Taft of Fredericktown; maternal grandmother Julie Lauderbaugh and husband Michael of Clinton, Arkansas; maternal grandfather and wife Linda Parsons of Rolla and his faithful companion, his dog "Mollie."

Michael enjoyed watching racing cars especially NASCAR racing.

A private memorial service may be held at a later date.

