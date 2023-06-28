Michael E. O'Brien Sr., 67, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born December 1, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of Patrick L. and Billie J. (Major) O' Brien.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; wife Vickie (Rainey) O'Brien; second wife Jennie (White) O'Brien; and brother Daniel O'Brien.
Michael is survived by his son Michael O'Brien Jr.; daughter Brandie O'Brien Bohn; brother Vincent O'Brien (Penny); three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Michael enjoyed fishing and bowling.