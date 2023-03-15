Michael Edward Sanders, 67, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home on Drycreek. He was born April 6, 1955 in Farmington.

Mr. Sanders is survived by his wife Deborah Hinkle Sanders whom he married September 28, 1974. They spent the past 48 years completely dedicated to one another.

Also surviving Mr. Sanders were sons, Jesse (Andrea) Sanders and Zeb (Amy) Sanders; granddaughter Ashley (Larry) Baker; grandsons Garrett Sanders and Wyatt Sanders; and three great-grandchildren.

He served in the Army from 1974-1978 and then spent the rest of his career at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, retiring as the head gardener.

Michael enjoyed hunting, farming, being at home on Drycreek, spending time with his family, and reading his bible He was a dedicated member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church.

He was a loyal husband, a loving father and grandfather, trustworthy, honest, generous, and a very Godly man. He always stood for what he believed. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

The family held a private graveside service Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Brother Johnny Clements officiating. Pallbearers were Garrett Sanders, Wyatt Sanders, Clark Hinkle, Daryl Hinkle, Tommy Martin and Larry "LP" Baker.