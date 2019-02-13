Try 1 month for 99¢
Michael Henry Wiegenstein
submitted

Michael Henry Wiegenstein, 76, of Melbourne, Florida, died at his residence on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born September 26, 1942, in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Henry G. Wiegenstein and Majorie Burgess Mills.

Michael served in the United States Navy as a Submariner. Mike and his lovely wife, Carol, owned and managed the sports bar “Penny-Annie’s” for several years. Mike retired from maintenance work and enjoyed his time with family. Mike was a joy to all with a quick wit, infectious laugh and when he smiled his eyes twinkled. Mike and Carol both adored and found great love in the raising of their grandchildren, Michelle and Lawrence Welch.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents and stepson David Welch of Melbourne.

Survivors include his sister, Tina Wiegenstein Scarborough and brother-in-law Mike of Ocala, Florida; sister, Amy Wiegenstein and sister-in-law Cindy of Valdosta, Georgia; brother, David Wiegenstein of Carson City, Nevada; sister, Judi Mills of Hinesville, Georgia; stepson, Michael Welch of Fall River, Massachusetts and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Michael was a kind, compassionate and loving man that was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

There will be no public memorial or graveside service, per Michael’s wishes. Instead of flowers, donations to Planned Parenthood would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care in Melbourne.  

www.afcfcare.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Michael Henry Wiegenstein
