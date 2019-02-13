Michael Henry Wiegenstein, 76, of Melbourne, Florida, died at his residence on Sunday, February 3, 2019 surrounded by loving family. He was born September 26, 1942, in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Henry G. Wiegenstein and Majorie Burgess Mills.
Michael served in the United States Navy as a Submariner. Mike and his lovely wife, Carol, owned and managed the sports bar “Penny-Annie’s” for several years. Mike retired from maintenance work and enjoyed his time with family. Mike was a joy to all with a quick wit, infectious laugh and when he smiled his eyes twinkled. Mike and Carol both adored and found great love in the raising of their grandchildren, Michelle and Lawrence Welch.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents and stepson David Welch of Melbourne.
Survivors include his sister, Tina Wiegenstein Scarborough and brother-in-law Mike of Ocala, Florida; sister, Amy Wiegenstein and sister-in-law Cindy of Valdosta, Georgia; brother, David Wiegenstein of Carson City, Nevada; sister, Judi Mills of Hinesville, Georgia; stepson, Michael Welch of Fall River, Massachusetts and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael was a kind, compassionate and loving man that was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
There will be no public memorial or graveside service, per Michael’s wishes. Instead of flowers, donations to Planned Parenthood would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care in Melbourne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.