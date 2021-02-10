Michael Lee Lindsey, 70, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born December 21, 1950 in St. Louis, the son of Clarence and Zola Matthews and Wilburn Lindsey.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Debbie whom he married December 26, 1970 in Cobalt Village; nephew Jeremy W. Lindsey and niece Kathy Jo Lindsey.
Survivors include son Michael Dale (Lisa) Lindsey; daughter Michelle (Troy) Coke; brothers Robert (Regina) Lindsey, Danny Lindsey, Russell (Rita) Matthews, David (Deana) Matthews; sisters Mary Lindsey, Beverly Lindsey, Wilma Matthews; grandchildren Loren (Christopher) Vance, Christian (Courtney) Coke, Marissa (Ryan Whitnell) Lindsey, Katie Lindsey, Mollie Lindsey, Austin (Tiara) Smith, Dalton (Kenzie) Kemp, Clayton (Lauren Wagganer) Kemp; and great-grandchildren, Waylen Vance, Addilynn Vance, Madilyn Smith, Gavin Smith, Maisy Smith and Zayleigh Kemp.
Michael was a member of Meadow Heights Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his shop and spending time with his family.
Funeral services were Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.
