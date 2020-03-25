Michael Lee Martin
Michael Lee Martin

Obits

Michael Lee Martin, 54 of Potosi, died at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born March 3, 1966 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Everett Lloyd. and Juanita Josephine (Ozment) Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Those surviving include daughter Brittany Martin; brothers Dennis (Betty) Martin and Terry Martin both of Potosi; two half brothers – Jerry Martin and James Martin; two sisters Cheryl Ruebel and Donna Martin and one half sister Edith Salmon.

Michael was a self employed auto mechanic. His only hobby was working on cars.

A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery near Marquand.

