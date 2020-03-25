Michael Lee Martin, 54 of Potosi, died at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born March 3, 1966 in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of Everett Lloyd. and Juanita Josephine (Ozment) Martin. He is preceded in death by his parents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those surviving include daughter Brittany Martin; brothers Dennis (Betty) Martin and Terry Martin both of Potosi; two half brothers – Jerry Martin and James Martin; two sisters Cheryl Ruebel and Donna Martin and one half sister Edith Salmon.

Michael was a self employed auto mechanic. His only hobby was working on cars.

A graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery near Marquand.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.