Michael Paul Fox, 68, of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sebastian River Medical Center. He was born September 10, 1952 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Paul Benjamin Fox, who preceded him in death and Shirley Ann (Coleman) Fox, formerly of Fredericktown, who passed away August 24, 2021.
January 1, 1999 in Fredericktown, in the middle of an ice storm, Mr. Fox married Carla Sue Fox, who survives of Sebastian.
Other survivors include children Chris Fox (Whitney) of Sedalia, Mark Fox (Kimber) of Sedalia, Scott Fox (Misty) of Smithon, Missouri, Missy Hennen (Billy), of Sebastian, and David Parmer (Selena) of Phenix, Alabama; bonus daughter-in-law Spring Fox; grandchildren, Melanie, Shaleigh, Zachary, Lyndi, Jaelyn, Ashlie, Alivia, Akenzi, Savannah, Samantha, Shania, Seth, Ethan, Jessica, Hunter, Bridget, Cameron, Kayla, Halie and Mason; great grandchildren, Za'Riah, Aubriel, Ah'Marion, Stori, Terez Jr., Ja'Dore, Tristan, Saylor, Kaleb and Colby; sister, Imaletta Fox Bridges; cousins Ronald and Carla Jones; sister-in-law, Brenda Bopp (Ron); brothers in law Keith Cheek, Ozzie Cheek and Rob Cheek (Dina); niece Kristina Bridges; and best friends Terry and Marilyn Flanagan.
Michael was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps from 1975-1979. He was a Staff Sergeant and worked as a helicopter mechanic. During his time in the service he earned: Pistol/Rifle Sharpshooter, National Defense Service Award, Good Conduct, Meritorious Mast, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Naval Aircrew Insignia.
In his free time, Michael enjoyed reading, napping, watching Sci-Fi movies and the St. Louis Cardinals. He was ornery and enjoyed picking on us and knew how to make us laugh. Most of all he was loving, caring, giving and much more. He will forever be in his family's heart and never forgotten.
Funeral services were Monday, August 23, 2021, at Rea Funeral Chapel, in Sedalia, Missouri. Burial with full military honors was at Crown Hill Cemetery, in Sedalia. Pallbearers were Chris Fox, Mark Fox, Austin Schultz, Ed Lamport, Seth Fox, and Sam Schroder. Honorary pallbearer was Daniel Scott Fox (in ICU).
