Michael Paul Fox, 68, of Sebastian, Florida, formerly of Sedalia, Missouri, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Sebastian River Medical Center. He was born September 10, 1952 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Paul Benjamin Fox, who preceded him in death and Shirley Ann (Coleman) Fox, formerly of Fredericktown, who passed away August 24, 2021.

January 1, 1999 in Fredericktown, in the middle of an ice storm, Mr. Fox married Carla Sue Fox, who survives of Sebastian.

Other survivors include children Chris Fox (Whitney) of Sedalia, Mark Fox (Kimber) of Sedalia, Scott Fox (Misty) of Smithon, Missouri, Missy Hennen (Billy), of Sebastian, and David Parmer (Selena) of Phenix, Alabama; bonus daughter-in-law Spring Fox; grandchildren, Melanie, Shaleigh, Zachary, Lyndi, Jaelyn, Ashlie, Alivia, Akenzi, Savannah, Samantha, Shania, Seth, Ethan, Jessica, Hunter, Bridget, Cameron, Kayla, Halie and Mason; great grandchildren, Za'Riah, Aubriel, Ah'Marion, Stori, Terez Jr., Ja'Dore, Tristan, Saylor, Kaleb and Colby; sister, Imaletta Fox Bridges; cousins Ronald and Carla Jones; sister-in-law, Brenda Bopp (Ron); brothers in law Keith Cheek, Ozzie Cheek and Rob Cheek (Dina); niece Kristina Bridges; and best friends Terry and Marilyn Flanagan.