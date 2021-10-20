Michael Ray Ramsey, 64, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born February 12, 1957, in St. Louis, to the late Lloyd and Delia (Morris) Ramsey.
September 17, 1999, he married Debra (Benton) Ramsey who survives and resides in Fredericktown. Mike is also survived by children Aaron (Heather) Ramsey of Farmington, Bryan (Darlene) Ramsey of Fredericktown, Chante (James) Kimbrough of Farmington, and Sarah (Gary Hartwick) Orrick of Fredericktown; brothers Larry Ramsey and Richard Ramsey of St. Louis; sister Kathy Naylor of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Michael was employed for more than 30 years as a dry wall installer in the construction industry. He later worked several years for Walmart. Michael was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching golf, but especially, the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues.
Memorial services will be at noon, Friday, October 22, at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.