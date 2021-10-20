 Skip to main content
Michael Ray Ramsey
Michael Ray Ramsey, 64, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was born February 12, 1957, in St. Louis, to the late Lloyd and Delia (Morris) Ramsey.

September 17, 1999, he married Debra (Benton) Ramsey who survives and resides in Fredericktown. Mike is also survived by children Aaron (Heather) Ramsey of Farmington, Bryan (Darlene) Ramsey of Fredericktown, Chante (James) Kimbrough of Farmington, and Sarah (Gary Hartwick) Orrick of Fredericktown; brothers Larry Ramsey and Richard Ramsey of St. Louis; sister Kathy Naylor of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Michael was employed for more than 30 years as a dry wall installer in the construction industry. He later worked several years for Walmart. Michael was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching golf, but especially, the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Blues.

Memorial services will be at noon, Friday, October 22, at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. prior to the service.

