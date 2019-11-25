{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Roberts, 72, of Columbia, Missouri formerly of Fredericktown died Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Columbia. Mike was born April 3, 2019 in Fredericktown, the son of Roy and Frankye (Oberle) Roberts who preceded him death.

Mike is survived by his brother Dr. Kevin Roberts of Fredericktown.

He was the owner of Roberts Stables of Columbia where he trained and boarded horses. He was a teacher with the Fredericktown School District.

Memorials may be made to the Mike Roberts Memorial Scholarship Fund

Funeral services were Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Father John Braun officiating. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kirk Ozburg, Zach Duffy, Max Kaplan, Jim Hardin, Garland Meddendorf and Austin Hazelwood.

