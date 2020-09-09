× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milton Anthony Pointer, 100, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Madison Medical Center in Fredericktown. He was born July 10, 1920 in St. Louis, the son of Anthony and Lena (Jost) Pointer.

Mr. Pointer married Eileen Catherine Wopelhorst January 13, 1945 in St. Louis. She preceded him in death on July 20, 1994. He is also preceded by son, Anthony James Pointer; a brother and three sisters.

Survivors include son William “Bill” Pointer of Fredericktown; grandchildren Billy, Scott, Tracy, Molly and Erick; and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Milton was a United States Army veteran. He worked at PD Charge Paint Company in St. Louis. His hobby was being on the Mississippi River.

Interment was on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.