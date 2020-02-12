Minnie Louise Murray
Minnie Louise Murray

Obits

Minnie Louise Murray, 82, died Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born March 8, 1937 in Arkansas, the daughter of Thomas Brown Baker and Corina (Larken) Baker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Leroy Baker; sister Myrtle Louise Baker; granddaughter Amy Sue Murray; and son Donnie Murray.

Survivors include son Roger (Karen) Murray; daughters Linda Johnson, Brinda (Vaughan) Morrill, Karen Besgrove, and Sharon (Stanley) Holtkamp; 19 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

She attended Grace Church in St. Louis, and enjoyed Cardinal baseball, puzzles, cooking, word search puzzles, and spending time with family.

Funeral service was Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church. Interment was at Twin Oaks Cemetery.

