Mona S. McDowell, 68, died Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born October 25, 1953 in St. Louis, the daughter of Thomas Milton and Marjorie (Allen) Coley who preceded her in death.

Mona is survived by her husband Kenny; their children Tracey, Travis and Ryan; special sister-in-law Phyllis Bell; grandson Tyler; and great grand daughter Cheryl.

Mona enjoyed sitting on her front porch with Kenny in his mother’s swing watching their horses and humming birds and spending time with Kenny.

Mona retired after 39 years at Black River Electric Co-op.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Park.