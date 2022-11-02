 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp

Morgan Lealand Kemp, 29, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born January 27, 1993, in Fredericktown to Bobby Joe and Crystal Dawn (Thomas) Kemp.

Morgan was preceded in death by a grandfather Charles Kemp and grandmother Connie Hovis.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather Crystal and Andy Moss of Fredericktown; her father Bobby Kemp also of Fredericktown; grandmother Kathy Kemp of Fredericktown; grandparents Bill and Anne Moss of Desloge, Missouri; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and her girlfriend Nisha of St. Louis.

Morgan worked at Park-Et Restaurant in Perryville. She enjoyed going to the river and loved animals, especially her cat, "Ren."

Services were Saturday, October 29, 2022, Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Reese officiating. Interment may be held at a later date.

wilson-funeral-home.com

