Morris Leo Poe Sr., 88, died Friday, December 10, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born June 10, 1933 in Effingham Illinois. At an early age, he was raised by uncle and aunt Ray and Verneva Ronk.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents and daughters Marcella Poe and Marty Guinn and grandson Christopher Hansmann.

Morris is survived by his wife Patricia Poe whom he married March 13, 1981 at the Fredericktown Christian Church; sons, Morris L. Poe Jr. and Kenneth Cunningham; daughters Marsha King, Mary Lord and Maddie Lynn Sutton; brother Alan Hansen; 13 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.

Morris was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his cows, and spending time with his family.

Funeral services were Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Richard Sikes officiating. Interment was at Farquhar-Graham Cemetery.

