Mrs. Dorothy Leona (Robinson) Wagganer
Mrs. Dorothy Leona (Robinson) Wagganer

Obits

Mrs. Dorothy Leona (Robinson) Wagganer, 88, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at her home with her loving husband and her children by her side. Dorothy was born January 21, 1933, the daughter of Lewis Robinson and Minnie (Robinson) Trentham.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Clarence Robinson, Lester Robinson, Beulah (Robinson) Pruitt-Green, Sylvia (Robinson) Francis; and son-in-law Oscar Castens Jr.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 71 years, Nelson Harry Wagganer. They were married June 1, 1950. Dorothy is also survived by her Harry (Rose) Wagganer, Larry (Barbara) Wagganer, Catherine Griffin, Darrell Wagganer, Jeanne “Susie” (Steve) Morrison, Barry Wagganer, Deborah “Lynne” (Steve) Toppins, Amanda (Oscar) Castens, Jr., and Lori (Steve) Rouse; 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister Freda (Robinson) Pirtle; sister-in-law; Alice (Wagganer) Stewart, and nieces, nephews, and cousins, galore.

Dorothy loved the Lord Jesus and attended Church whenever she could. She was baptized November 9, 1975 at Thompson Ford. She is a member of the Church of God Faith of Abraham. She and the family sang in Churches everywhere, proudly praising God.

She loved roses, gardening, crocheting, and going to Branson and Tennessee with Nelson on vacations. Dorothy was a people person who liked going to yard sales and buying wind chimes which are hung all over her home. Dorothy never met a stranger.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Donna Cooper officiating. Interment was held in Klob-Blush Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

