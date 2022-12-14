Nancy Ann Crowell, 78, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown, Missouri. She was born February 27, 1944, in Jewett, Missouri to Robert Lee and Virginia Helen (Wray) Lewis.

On July 6, 1962, in Fredericktown she married Ronald Ray Crowell. He survives at the home.

Other survivors include her children Mark (Joy) Crowell of Billings, Montana, Mitchell Crowell and Robert Crowell, both of Fredericktown, Sheila Crowell, Tamberly Follis and Kimberly Crowell all of Fredericktown; more than 21 grandchildren and more than 24 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Mildred Lewis of Festus, Missouri, June Lewis of St. Louis, and Mary Lewis of Malden, Missouri.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Crowell was preceded in death by her siblings Olga Lewis, Alvin Adams, Lovey Lewis, Edgar Wells, Lela Lewis, Nely Wells, George Lewis, Catherine Moore, Wilbur Lewis, Martha Smith, Edgar Lewis, Minnie Lewis, Medford Underwood, and John Lewis; son-in-law Nicholas Follis; step siblings William “Bill” Lewis, Gertrude Miller, Robert Lewis, Almorse Wiggs, Glenda Lewis, Marvin Lewis and Dorothy Beasley; grandparents Robert and Laura “Lane” Lewis, and Louis and Lovina Wray; great grandparents John and Nancy Lewis and Calvin and Julia Wray; and great great grandparents George and Elizabeth Lewis and Lundy and Martha Wray.

Nancy was of the Protestant faith. She preferred to be a stay-at-home mom and care for her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very much. She loved to crochet, read, and work crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed listening to theold-time country and gospel music, but her greatest joy was her family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., also on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating.

Interment will be at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.