Nancy Ann (Stumbaugh) Pearce, 70, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023. She was born August 20, 1952, the daughter of Paul and Katy Stumbaugh.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Terry Pearce whom she married May 31, 1985 in Fredericktown; brothers Paul Stumbaugh Jr. and Robert Stumbaugh; and infant siblings Carl and Margie Stumbaugh.

Nancy is survived by sons Daniel Kaiser and Joseph (Lynn) Kaiser; brothers Mike Stumbaugh, Melvin (Linda) Stumbaugh, Billy (Maxanne) Stumbaugh, and Tommy Stumbaugh; sisters Debbie Lovins and Alice (Bob) Starkey; and grandchildren Bryan Kaiser, Breanna Kaiser, and Brooklynn Kaiser.

Nancy was of the Christian Faith. She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting, fishing, and spending time with her grandkids.

Funeral services were Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel.