Nancy D. Tripp

Nancy Diane Tripp, 72, of Gray Summit, Missouri, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Life Care Center of Sullivan. She was born July 22, 1948, in Ironton, the daughter of Elijah and Gladys (Sitzes) Tripp.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Paul Tripp, Lyndel Barker and Dean Tripp; and sisters Mary Cureton and Dorothy Losey.

Nancy is survived by two brothers, Edwin Tripp and wife, Norma, of Fredericktown and James Tripp and wife, Sue, of Bourbon, Missouri; sisters Leila Wengler of Fredericktown and Bonnie Bennett of Oklahoma City; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Nancy grew up and attended school in Fredericktown. Shortly after graduating high school, she began her career working at the Chrysler Automotive Plant in Fenton, Missouri and continued working there until her retirement in 2000. She continued to live in Gray Summit until her move to Seville Care Center in Salem, Missouri.

Nancy accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and was baptized at Freewill Baptist Church in Cobalt Village, Missouri on May 3, 1959. Some of Nancy’s favorite past times were fishing, watching movies and listening to music. Nancy loved her dogs and enjoyed spending time with family, especially on the holidays.

Cremation arrangements have taken place. No services are scheduled at this time. All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Sullivan.

