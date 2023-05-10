Nancy “Jean” Graham, 79, died Monday, May 1, 2023, at her son's home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born December 21, 1943, in Ironton, Missouri to Paul Patterson and Edna Maxine (Reeves) Smith.

She married Gerald M. Graham November 28, 1963, at Marble Creek United Baptist Church in Arcadia, Missouri. He preceded her in death August 17, 2009.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mr. Graham was preceded in death by brother Robert Smith and sister Linda Sieczynski.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Roger and Delores Graham of Cape Girardeau and Randy and Laura Graham of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren Rachel, David, Maggie and Will; and brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Linda Smith of Cape Coral, Florida.

Jean retired from Black River Electric in Fredericktown after working as office clerk for many years. She enjoyed traveling and playing cards. She was a member and Sunday School Teacher at Fredericktown First Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions go to the International Mission Board at IMB.org