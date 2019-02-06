Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits

Nancy S. Dotson, 81, died January 26, 2019. She was born April 17, 1937 at Big Forud, West Virginia the daughter of Ralph and Elva (Crockett) Campbell.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sons Michael Dotson and Marty Dotson; brother Ralph Campbell; in-laws Dock and Grace Dotson; sister-in-law and best friend Doris Miller and her husband Dana Dock "Buddy" Dotson whom she married on November 19, 1954 at Clintwood, Virginia. Buddy died April 16, 2018.

Nancy is survived by her daughter-in-law Diane Hille; brothers Tommy Campbell (Cheryl) of Upper Sandusky, Ohio and Jimmy Campbell of Palmdale, California; sister Phyllis (Ralph) Shook of Marion, Ohio; grandaughters Dawn (Alan) Parker, Amy (Chris) Key and Amanda (Gary) Toczylowski; great grandchildren Chaley Thode, Corbin Thode, Braiden Key, Kaleb Key and Landon Tocylowski; and special friends Connie and Scott.

Funeral Service was January 31, 2019 at Follis & Sons Chapel Thursday, with Bro. Johnny Hill officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

the life of: Nancy S. Dotson
