Try 1 month for 99¢
Obits
Buy Now

Neal Francis Cowling, 86, died December 7, 2018. He was born August 20, 1932 at Crosby, Minnesota, the son of William John and Catherine A. (Krueger) Cowling.

Neal was preceded in death by his parents; brothers George Cowling, Fred Cowling, Lyle Cowling; sister Katherine Hendrickson; son-in-law Tony M. Davis; and great-granddaughter Dallas E. Hertensen.

Neal is survived by his wife Bonnie M. Cowling, whom he married June 13, 1952; daughters Barbara A. (Randy Matthews) Cowling, Bonny F. Rackley, Bobbie L. (Terry) Hanneken, Brenda L. Cowling, Belinda J. Davis, Bernice C. (Jerry) Davis; 16 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Neal was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with family, bowling, sports. He was retired from the United States Air Force where he attained the rank of TSgt, and his various awards and medals include American Legion, Good Conduct, Military Merit, Korean Service, National Defense Service, Air Force Service.

Funeral service was Friday, December 14, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Robbie Hildrich and John Adams officiating. Interment was in Mole Hill Cemetery, Broseley, Missouri.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Neal Francis Cowling
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments