Nellie Keith Lane

Nellie Keith Lane, 95, of Saint Charles, Missouri died Sunday, August 26, 2018. She was born September 9, 1922 in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of late Joseph and Mary (Hicks) Shrum.

Mrs. Lane was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Shrum and Mary Bone; son Stanley C. (Janise) Lane; husband Stanley E. Lane; brothers Ralph, Robert, and Carl Shrum; sister Mary Fiscante.

Nellie is survived by her sons Gary (Dorothy) Lane and Brian (Katherine) Lane; grandchildren Eric Lane, Tara (Patrick) McClanahan, Jennifer Wilson, Scott Lane, Lydia Lane, Mia Lane; great grandchildren Kyle McClanahan, Katelyn McClanahan, Collin McClanahan, Brooke Wilson, John Wilson, Jonathon Lane, Sophie Lane, Emily Lane; great-great granddaughter Alia McClanahan; sisters Nettie Matthews and Lela Mitchell; brother George Shrum; and a host of other family members and friends.

Nellie was a Line Worker at Carter Carburetor for 30 plus years.

Funeral services were Friday August 31, 2018 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home. Interment was at Knob Lick Cemetery.

