Nelson Albert Birk, 95, of O’Fallon, Missouri, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home. He was born May 11, 1927, near Tilsit, Missouri, the seventh of nine children of Alvin M. and Amanda Lange Birk.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Birk of O’Fallon; son Scott (Darlene) Birk of St. Charles, Missouri; daughter-in-law Marcia Birk of St. Peters, Missouri; grandchildren Marcus Birk of St Louis, Matthew (Ashley) Birk of St. Charles, Amanda Birk of Rock Hill, Missouri, Ryan Birk of Florence, Kentucky, and Brianna Birk of St. Charles; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Adley and Molly Birk; and sister-in-law Alberta (the late Albert) Gross of Gordonville.

Nelson was preceded in death by son, Alan Birk; his parents; and eight siblings, Gerhard Birk, Alfred Birk, Vanita Spooler, Hulda Sievers, Alma Mouser, Vera Allen, Laura Nagel, and Elverda Allen.

Nelson was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilsit. He and Mary Jeanne Gross were wed March 25, 1952, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gordonville, Missouri.

Nelson was a 1945 graduate of Jackson High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in April, 1946. After boot camp, he was assigned to the Japan Occupational Force, at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, serving in an Honor Guard for General Douglas MacArthur. In November, 1951, he was drafted a second time into the Army. He was assigned to a motor pool in Munich, Germany which was attached to the Armed Forces Radio station. He was responsible for chauffeuring dignitaries in and around Munich, Germany. Between and after service assignments, Nelson worked at Ford Groves in Cape Girardeau. In 1955, he was hired by Uregas Propane in Cape Girardeau. He was transferred to Fredericktown, in 1959, where he served Madison and surrounding county clients until his retirement in 1989.

After retirement, Nelson and Mary loved traveling the U.S. highways in their motor home, camping with many friends and family, wintering in Texas, and fishing. Nelson enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, vegetable gardening, and making bug barns and other wood crafts.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 30, 2022, at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson with the Rev. Ron Millard officiating. Interment was at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery and Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau, with full military honors.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Lutheran High School of St. Charles County or Peace Lutheran Church Building Fund in O’Fallon, Missouri.