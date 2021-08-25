Mr. Nelson Harry Wagganer, 88, died Thursday, August 19, 2021 at his home with his loving children at his side. Nelson was born September 30, 1932, the son of James Andrew and Rosa Lee (Sikes) Wagganer.

Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Leona Wagganer, whom he married June 1, 1950; his parents; siblings Charles Wagganer, Pearl Cooper, Howard Wagganer, Melvin Wagganer, May Smith, Robert Wagganer, Orvil Wagganer, Violet Tesreau, Earnest Wagganer, David Wagganer, Helen Maze, Denver Wagganer, and Jewell Henson; and son-in-law Oscar Castens Jr.

Nelson is survived by his children Harry (Rose) Wagganer, Larry (Barbara) Wagganer, Catherine Griffin, Darrell Wagganer, Jeanne "Susie" (Steve) Morrison, Barry Wagganer, Deborah "Lynne" (Steve) Toppins, Amanda (Oscar) Casten Jr., and Lori (Steve) Rouse; 19 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; sister Alice (Wagganer) Stewart; sister-in-law Freda (Robinson) Pirtle; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Nelson loved the Lord Jesus and was a member of the Church of God Faith of Abraham. Nelson and his family sang and participated at Bluegrass Festivals and in Churches everywhere.